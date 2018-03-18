SNOW UPDATE: Hour by hour forecast for Sunday

Snow may continue to cause disruption across Sheffield, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Sheffield for snow and ice until midnight tonight.

Here is the latest Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield for Sunday and overnight.

9am Overcast

10am Overcast

11am Cloudy

noon Overcast

1pm Cloudy

2pm 40 per cent chance of light snow

3pm Overcast

4pm Overcast

5pm Overcast

6pm Overcast

7pm Overcast

8pm Overcast

9pm Overcast

10pm Overcast

11pm Overcast

midnight Overcast