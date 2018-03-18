SNOW UPDATE: Hour by hour forecast for Sunday

Snow may continue to cause disruption across Sheffield, forecasters have warned.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Sheffield for snow and ice until midnight tonight.
Here is the latest Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield for Sunday and overnight.
9am Overcast
10am Overcast
11am Cloudy
noon Overcast
1pm Cloudy
2pm 40 per cent chance of light snow
3pm Overcast
4pm Overcast
5pm Overcast
6pm Overcast
7pm Overcast
8pm Overcast
9pm Overcast
10pm Overcast
11pm Overcast
midnight Overcast