Social media phenomenon celebrating a decade of Sheffield’s best city bars

A social media phenomenon highlighting what makes Sheffield such a great night out is celebrating its 10 year anniversary.

People on a night out are being asked to #LoveSheffieldNights in celebration of 10 years in the Best Bar None Scheme.

Across the UK, 75 Best Bar None Schemes operate with the aim of reducing alcohol related crime and disorder, building positive relationships between licensed venues, the police and local authorities and helping staff responsibly manage licensed premises.

In Sheffield, the Best Bar None scheme contributes to reduction in alcohol related disorder and helps to boost the city’s evening economy.

The scheme has played a vital role over the last decade encouraging pubs and clubs in the city centre to take an active role in modelling good practice around safe drinking.

Cabinet member for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety, Coun Jim Steinke, said Best bar None had a big part to play and added: “We are delighted as a city to be recognised for the hard work put in to make sure that people can have a fun and safe time whatever it is they are doing in the city centre at night." The quality of Sheffield’s Best Bar None scheme has been recognised by the national Best Bar None body and Sheffield has been nominated for two awards at the national awards. Nominations are for Best Overall Scheme and Most Innovative Scheme. The results will be announced at the ceremony on February 4. There will also be a local awards ceremony held on February 13 where premises in Sheffield City Centre will be recognised for their contributions towards the scheme. To vote or for more visit www.sheffieldbestbarnone.com website.