‘Soiled’ bus causes delays for Sheffield passengers as replacement service sent in

A ‘soiled’ bus is causing delays and disruption for bus passengers in Sheffield this morning – with a replacement service having to be sent in.
The 35a Stagecoach from Chapeltown is ‘heavily delayed’ after the unspecified soiling incident during the morning rush hour.
The 9.01 service has been cancelled and Stagecoach has said it is getting a replacement bus to Chapeltown as soon as possible.
