South Yorkshire assault victim dies in hospital 

A 39-year-old man found unconscious on a South Yorkshire street, after being critically injured in an assault, has now died in hospital.

The man was found with life-threatening injuries, lying unconscious on Midland Road, at the junction with Garden Street in Masbrough, Rotherham at around 6.25pm on Monday, February 4.



He was taken to hospital, and police have now confirmed he died from his injuries in hospital yesterday afternoon. .

Midland Road, Masbrough. Picture: Google

Formal identification is expected to take place shortly.

Three men, aged 18, 19 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder last week, and remain on police bail.



Detective Chief Inspector James Axe, leading the investigation, is appealing for witnesses.

He said: “As our enquiries continue we remain keen to hear from anyone who was in the area when the assault took place.



“We are aware that there were people in the area at the time of the offence and I would ask that these individuals contact us.

“At that time on a Monday evening, many people may have also been returning home from work, or heading out – did you see what happened? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously?



“Any information you have could prove vital in helping us to piece together what happened to the victim. We’re also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.



Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 666 of February 4, 2019.

