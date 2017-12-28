South Yorkshire boy dies after car crash

A boy who was hit by a car while riding his bike has died in hospital.

The 17-year-old cycle rider was involved in a collision with a dark-coloured Dacia Compass in Shaw Lane, just before the railway bridge in Carlton, Barnsley, at 8.20pm on Saturday, December 23.

The boy suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he died on Christmas Eve.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "His family have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time and will not be releasing further details.

"Officers are keen to hear from witnesses to the collision, especially anyone who may hold dash-cam footage.

"Please call 101 quoting incident number 1054 of 23 December 2017."