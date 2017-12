A South Yorkshire bus company has been forced to cancel two of its scheduled bus services today, after one of the fleet of vehicles was targeted by vandals.

First South Yorkshire were forced to cancel the 10.50am services running from Rotherham between Aston and Harthill as well as the 1137 service from Harthill to Rotherham as a result of the vandalism.

A spokesman for First said the incident was an 'isolated incident involving one vehicle'.