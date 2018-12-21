South Yorkshire business spreads Christmas cheer to Sheffield’s tiniest patients

A South Yorkshire business has brought some much-needed Christmas cheer to some of our region’s tiniest patients.

For the fifth year running, Rotherham-based telecommunications firm DuoCall returned to the Jessop Wing bearing sacks full of gifts.

The presents give families who are struggling on the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) over the Christmas period something to look forward to during their time on the unit.

Phil Coley, DuoCall director, said: “Christmas Sacks are a great way to help these families enjoy Christmas time instead of worrying about the worst scenario any parent can go through.

“Christmas is a time to relax and celebrate, but for those that are struggling with the care of their ill or premature new-born, it can often be pushed aside.

“For the last five years we’ve been working with the Sheffield Hospitals Charity with an aim to sprinkle some Christmas cheer over those who need it most.

“Each year we pack Christmas sacks with gifts for the families on the NICU, meanwhile Jessops work tirelessly to provide the essential support for South Yorkshire’s tiniest patients.

“It’s all for a fantastic cause that is very close to all of our hearts here at DuoCall, that’s why making this small donation to the Sheffield Hospitals Charity is such an easy decision for us to make. We’re extremely proud that the event has been successful once again.”

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Jessop Wing provides thousands of families with ongoing support through all stages of pregnancy.

With more than 7000 babies born at Jessops each year, the unit cares for 800 critically ill and premature babies.

David Reynolds, director at Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said: “Having to spend Christmas in hospital with a premature or poorly baby will be an incredibly difficult time for parents.

“Thanks to the generous donation from DuoCall, families will now receive a Christmas sack full of gifts for their new-born. I’m sure this will bring a little smile to their faces and also a bit of festive cheer onto the Neonatal Unit.”