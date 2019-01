As temperatures plummeted to 0°C last night, South Yorkshire firefighters helped to rescue a man who had fallen into the river.

A man in his 50s fell into the River Dearne, in between Barugh Green and Mapplewell in Barnsley, just before 7.30pm.

Firefighters

Crews from Cudworth and Barnsley stations were dispatched to rescue the man.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they helped the man out of the river, and he was subsequently taken to Barnsley Hospital.