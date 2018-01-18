South Yorkshire law firm creates dozens of new jobs in expansion

A South Yorkshire law firm is celebrating a major expansion with the opening of three new offices that has created dozens of jobs.

Rotherham-based Wilford Smith has launched new bases in Paradise Street, Sheffield; Meadowhall Business Park and central London to keep up with growing demand for its services.

The move has also created 26 new jobs and the company anticipates recruiting even more in the future.

Manager Garth Imison, who oversaw the expansion, said: "We hope this is a strong signal of our intent. We are an ambitious firm with a high calibre of solicitors and support staff, so we are confident of continued growth.”

Founder and senior partner Stephen Smith MBE added: "This initial expansion means we are more accessible to clients, as well as being able to better-serve London-based clients.”

The company, which was launched in 1981, specialises in major fraud and complex corporate cases, commercial conveyancing and estate planning.