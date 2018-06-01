South Yorkshire Macmillan professional joins the Prince of Wales at 70th birthday bash

A Macmillan professional from South Yorkshire was invited to attend The Prince of Wales’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration held in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

Richard Metcalfe, Macmillan Programme Lead, The Macmillan Living With and Beyond Cancer Programme, represented Macmillan Cancer Support at the event dedicated to the achievements of The Prince of Wales’ Patronages, Military affiliations and other charities supported by His Royal Highness.

The guests were joined by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were at their first royal engagement following their wedding earlier this month, alongside hosts, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

Each professional was nominated to attend by a member of Macmillan staff in their region, for the outstanding contribution they have provided to support people affected by cancer.

Following a speech made by the Duke of Sussex about the work of The Prince of Wales over the last 50 years, guests were invited to speak with the royal hosts, and listen to musical entertainment by the Band of the Welsh Guards and Borough Welsh Choir.

Richard, who is the Macmillan programme lead for the Macmillan Living With and Beyond Cancer programme, which coordinates a regional approach to providing people affected by cancer with personalised care, information and support said: “I was very honoured and proud to be invited to such an event, not only to represent Macmillan, but also to represent the huge amount of work being undertaken by people across our programme to support people affected by cancer.”

Without the dedication and commitment of these professionals, Macmillan would not be able to provide vital services to people affected by cancer.

If you have been affected by cancer and would like information and support from Macmillan, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call the Macmillan Support line on 0808 808 00 00.