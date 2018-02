A man has been charged with burglary after jewellery, cash and electrical items were allegedly stolen from a home.

Terrance Law, of South Drive, Royston, was arrested yesterday in connection with the burglary in Greenhill Avenue, Honeywell, in November last year.

The 42-year-old was charged with one count of burglary and has been released on conditional bail.

He is due to appear before Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 14.