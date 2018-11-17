South Yorkshire man sentenced for child sex offences

A man from South Yorkshire has been sentenced for child sex offences.

Kieron Strainrod, of Brinsworth Rotherham, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, where he pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child under 13 and four counts of sexual activity with a child.

The 21-year-old has now been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years, and was sentenced to a one-year jail term suspended for two years, and ordered to complete group work and a 90-day programme.

The offences were committed against two girls - who cannot be named for legal reasons - between 2014 and 2016 in Rotherham.

PC Brett Thompson investigating said: “I am pleased that Stainrod has accepted responsibility for his crimes before a court.

“He is now on the Sex Offenders Register and subject to a suspended prison sentence, meaning that if he were to offend again he risks going to prison.”