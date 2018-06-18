South Yorkshire motorway network closures announced

Motorists are being warned that parts of the South Yorkshire motorway network will be closed this week due to road works.

The southbound entry slip road at junction 33 of the M1 at Catcliffe in Rotherham will be fully closed overnight with single lane running on Wednesday, June 20, for technology work.

READ MORE: PICTURE: Machete duo threaten terrified staff during armed raid at Sheffield travel agents

The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

The southbound entry slip road at junction 34 of the M1 at Tinsley in Sheffield will be fully closed overnight on Monday 18 June for technology work.

The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

READ MORE: Second arrest in Barnsley murder investigation

The eastbound carriageway of junctions 1 and 2 on the M180 at Woodhouse will be fully closed overnight today for carriageway repairs.

The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

READ MORE: Six men due in court in bid to block prosecutions over Hillsborough disaster

he eastbound and westbound carriageway has a 50mph speed restriction and narrow lanes with lane 3 closed in place till December 2018 for barrier work.

The speed restriction is in place 24/7.