South Yorkshire Police discover man's body in woods
Officers from South Yorkshire Police have discovered the body of a 27-year-old man.
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 4:55 pm
The body was discovered by police on the morning of Sunday July 25.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Wickersley Woods, Rotherham, at around 6.17am with reports of concern for the safety of a man.
"On arrival, officers discovered the body of a 27 year old man. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”