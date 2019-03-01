South Yorkshire Police helicopter crew member accused of being an ‘out and out liar’ over his role in filming naked sunbathers and people having sex

A police officer has been accused of lying over his role in using the force’s helicopter to film people sunbathing and a couple having sex in their garden.

PC Matthew Lucas said his former colleague Adrian Pogmore, was controlling the camera on July 28, 2008, when it was used to film a naked couple at a naturists' camp in Doncaster and a couple having sex on their patio.

PC Matthew Lucas

He also said Pogmore was in charge of the camera on a separate flight on July 22, 2012, when people were filmed sunbathing naked.

But Richard Wright QC, acting on behalf of South Yorkshire Police at a police misconduct hearing into PC Lucas’ and his former colleague Lee Walls' behaviour, called him an ‘out and out liar’.

Mr Wright said PC Lucas was’ telling lies’.

He said that the account he told officers in a misconduct interview in September 2014 was ‘nothing like’ what he told the panel at the ongoing hearing.

Adrian Pogmore

Mr Wright said PC Lucas told the interviewer a woman was sat on a man’s lap and ‘it looked like they were having sex’.

He also said PC Lucas told the interviewer that the pilot on July 28, 2008 – Matthew Loosemore – was aware of what Pogmore was doing when he filmed the couple having sex.

Mr Wright called PC Lucas an ‘out and out liar' and told him he was lying about what he saw and what role he played in the incident.

The officer said: “If I wanted to be dishonest about this whole thing, I would have said I didn’t see anything and it would have been far easier.”

The South Yorkshire Police helicopter.

The hearing had previously heard that under 'normal police operations', PC Lucas would have been operating the camera during the flight.

But, giving evidence, the officer said it was Pogmore who was controlling the camera when it filmed the naked sunabathers at Candy Farm near Doncaster and the couple at their South Yorkshire home.

PC Lucas also claimed Pogmore was in control of the camera on a separate flight on July 22, 2012, when a woman was also filmed sunbathing naked.

The hearing has previously heard Pogmore was jailed after admitting four charges of misconduct in a public office at Sheffield Crown Court in 2017.

Both PC Lucas and Walls were acquitted of a number of counts of misconduct in a public office.

PC Lucas and Walls face a number of allegations that their conduct was a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

The hearing continues.