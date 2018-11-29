South Yorkshire police officer praised for saving life of Rotherham runner

A South Yorkshire police officer has been praised and thanked for saving the life of a Rotherham runner.

James Brogan, from Broom, collapsed as he was running along nearby Wickersley Road in April and was saved thanks to the quick thinking actions of a passing police officer.

PC Nicole Palmowski saved the life of runner James Brogan

PC Nicole Palmowski, who was on a routine police patrol, spotted the 68-year-old slumped against a wall unresponsive and pulled over to try and help.

Working alongside a retired police officer, who was also passing at the time, PC Palmowski gave emergency first aid until paramedics arrived at the scene – helping to get Mr Brogan breathing again.

Thanking PC Palmowski for her efforts, and presenting her with a bouquet of flowers, Mr Brogan said: “I personally have no recollection whatsoever of the incident as I became unconscious, but it is my understanding that a police officer got me breathing again as we awaited the attendance of an ambulance.

“Following on from the incident I have obtained first class treatment from the NHS at Rotherham and the Northern General Hospitals. However, I am certain that it was the prompt action of the police officers that saved my life.

“Their actions bring great credit to South Yorkshire Police and the police officers involved deserve nothing but the highest praise for their superbly professional actions that day.”

PC Palmowski is to be honoured with a Royal Humane Society award for her actions next year.

Sergeant Matthew Frogson, who nominated her for the award, said: “Nicole realised his pulse was weak and his breathing was intermittent. She phoned for an ambulance and put him in the recovery position.

“While checking for vital signs, Mr Brogan stopped breathing so she immediately started CPR.

“It was a very hot day and she clearly realised time was of the essence.”

The Maltby-based PC asked a bystander to get a defibrillator from a nearby pub and enlisted the help of the retired officer at the scene to help with chest compressions.

When an ambulance arrived, PC Palmowski continued mouth-to-mouth until an oxygen tube was inserted and the paramedics took over.

Sgt Frogson added: “After using the defibrillator, Mr Brogan’s heart started beating again and he was taken to hospital where he was placed in an induced coma and underwent emergency heart surgery.

“Shortly afterwards, a message was passed from the consultant back to PC Palmowski that her actions had saved this man’s life.”

Rotherham Chief Superintendent Rob Odell added: “We could not be more proud of the actions that our officers carry out on a daily basis.

“PC Palmowski’s actions on that day saved a man’s life and we cannot underestimate how important her reaction was in that short space of time.

“Both PC Palmowski and the retired police officer involved are great examples of the commitment and dedication our officers have, even though they would say they were just doing their job.”