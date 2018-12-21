South Yorkshire school pupils deliver hampers to those most in need

A war veteran was among those who received a Christmas hamper from students at a South Yorkshire school.

Pupils from Swinton Academy, in Swinton, have, along with staff and two members of the Rawmarsh local policing team – Paul Gray and Steve Inglis – been spreading a little festive cheer among elderly residents.

Local police officers and other residents in the community nominated homeowners near the academy who they believe were deserving of a handmade Christmas hamper.

Vice principal Andrew Doyle, who co-ordinated the project on behalf of the school, said: “Students have been donating contents for Christmas Hampers for the last few weeks.

“Each tutor group has produced a hamper which they presented to the rest of the school a week ago.

“In previous years, we’ve had giant gingerbread houses and Santa’s sleigh – complete with working fairy lights – in these hampers.

“Before the hampers were delivered, we held a special assembly for each year group.

“Tutor groups bring their hamper to the front and present it to the rest of the year group.

“These assemblies are lovely; a lot of care goes into making the hampers but a lot of thought goes into presenting the hamper to the year group as well.

“We've had carols sung, poems read and even a student jump out of one of the hampers.

“It is important that students spend time thinking how they can help and support others at this time of year.

“Every year we do this, the local residents are overwhelmed by the kind gesture.

“It’s a great experience for the staff and students involved.

“We've approximately seven tutor groups in years seven to 11, so we had 35 hampers full of Christmas goodies.”

Among those receiving a hamper were a gentleman who had recently celebrated his 100th birthday and had fought in World War II.

A woman who had recently lost her son and was overwhelmed with the gift.

