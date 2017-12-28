South Yorkshire wanted man on the loose

A wanted man is being hunted by police in connection with a number of offences.

Sean Evans, aged 33, of Aston in Rotherham, is being linked to crimes including criminal damage and breaching a court order at the end of November.

Police are now appealing for the public's help to track him down.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are advising anyone who sees Evans to not approach him and instead report it to police immediately.

"Have you got any information about Evans’ whereabouts?

"Anyone with information is asked to report it via either 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 702 of 25 November."