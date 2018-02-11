Spate of FIVE burglaries across Sheffield suburb

Burglars struck five times in a Sheffield suburb.

The crimes all happened in the south west part of the city.

Burglars broke into a home in Wayland Road, Hunters Bar, through an insecure door on January 27.

They also took a pick-up truck from a home in Coniston Road, Abbeydale, at some point last night.

A series of number plates have been stolen from Dore Road in Dore this weekend.

Thieves removed a lock from a patio door in Archer Lane, Brincliffe, between February 8 and 22.

A van was stolen from outside the Jordanthorpe Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.