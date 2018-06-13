Spate of four armed raids on Sheffield travel agents 'not believed to be linked'

A series of armed raids on travel agents across Sheffield are not believed to be linked, police have said.

In the most recent attack staff were left terrified after two people, both with their faces covered, burst into Thomas Cook on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, with one of them brandishing a machete.

They threatened staff before fleeing the scene with a quantity of cash from the till in a white coloured getaway car heading towards Malin Bridge along Taplin Road.

Following the terrifying incident - which happened on Monday just after 12.30pm - members of staff are now being offered emotional support to help them overcome the ordeal.

This was the fourth incident of its kind in less than 12 months across the city - but a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "This incident is not currently being linked to other incidents in the area.

"However a number of lines of enquiry are still being pursued."

In July last year, two men armed with guns raided a travel agents in Chapeltown leaving staff traumatised.

Just a month later in August, two men - reportedly armed with a sawn-off shotgun and a sledgehammer - threatened staff at the Thomson outlet, now called TUI, in Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, and fled with cash.

And in March this year staff at Hays travel agents in Chapeltown were left 'traumatised and shaken' after a gang burst in with an axe, machete and a knife.

Anyone with information about the latest incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 435 of June 11 2018.

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.