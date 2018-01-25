Special Report: Beat rush-hour chaos on the run-commute

Rummuting (aka run commuting) is a growing trend around world and Sheffielders say the Outdoor City has unique attractions and many benefits for commuters in trainers who are looking to improve their health and dodge the daily traffic jams.

Ever found yourself sitting in a traffic jam on a grey January morning wondering how to make your work journeys more exciting? How about rummuting?

Rummuters (running commuters) in Sheffield: Jeni Harvey and Laurie Harvey stretching after running into the city centre

“I was marathon training, so I ran through the Rivelin Valley and back to work, and when I got in I felt incredible, ” said Jeni Harvey.

“I’d been running through Rivelin at dawn, in the mud, and it was amazing.”

“In the summer I sometimes get up at 5am to go for a long run before work,” said Matt Barton.

“People might say why would you do that? But this is such a fantastic city, and to see the sun rising while everyone else is asleep makes you feel king or queen of your own little part of Sheffield.”

Rummuters (running commuters) in Sheffield: Vicky Penn in Meersbrook Park

Rummuting (aka run commuting) is now an official thing around the world, and Sheffielders say the Outdoor City has unique attractions for commuters in trainers.

Unlike drivers, bus users or even cyclists, run commuters can travel to or from work on footpaths through parks and river valleys, where they report badgers and foxes en route rather than traffic jams.

Runners are recognising they can fit in their training (or just the fun of their sport) during the otherwise ‘dead time’ journey to work, and those who’d rather be with their families than pounding the streets in the evening can run several miles a day by lacing up their trainers instead of taking a car, bus or tram journey.

“And I’d say there’s no cheaper way to get to work,” said Laurie Harvey.

Rummuters (running commuters) in Sheffield: Kate Scott (left) with Jane Langham and Pepper in the Botanical Gardens

“You just need footwear and a bit of gear you might have anyway.”

A quick query to the booming Steel City Striders running club revealed over a dozen rummuters covering anything from 3 to 50 miles a week.

Many reckoned they are seeing more runners during their commute, and added that run commuting makes them de-stressed and buzzing when they get to their workplace.

“The energy and clarity of mind you get will translate into enhanced productivity in any line of work,” said banker Paul Fauset.

Rummuters (running commuters) in Sheffield: LtoR Paul Fauset, Matt Barton and David Whittaker after running into the city centre

Once you’ve put on your shoes and stepped out the door, rummuting is simple, they said, as long as you plan ahead, for example by dropping off your work gear on a cycle or bus journey earlier in the week.

Vicky Penn said that she saves time over her infrequent bus service by showering and getting ready at work. “It’s no extra faff,” she said. “You’re just moving the faff.”

For those concerned about traffic, it also feels safer than cycling, and women runners say heckling is nowadays rare or nonexistent.

“If you do hear something, you just ignore it,” said Amy Earnshaw. “I just think at least I’m getting my exercise, he’s just sat in his van getting fat eating his sausage butty.”

“Attitudes are changing as more and more people embrace the idea” said Jeni Harvey. “Running is cheap and practical. You set off and know nothing can get in your way, not a traffic jam or a broken down tram. You’re in charge.”

TIPS FOR RUNNERS

Rummuters (running commuters) in Sheffield: LtoR Matt Barton, Jeni Harvey and Laurie Harvey in the city centre

Plan Ahead - cycle or take the bus with your gear and lunches once or twice a week, and change at work on running days.

Plan Your Routes - check footpaths and parks, but maybe think about streetlights too in winter.

Start Easy - start with once a week, and see how you get on.

Kit - keep shoes, coat, shirts, make up and washing gear at work.

Run Home - if there are no washing facilities at work, run home instead.

Training - try to fit in distance or hill training, intervals, speed work or even knock off a few Strava segments en route.

IDEAS FOR EMPLOYERS

Lockers - for gear, make up, washing kit and footwear.

Drying Facilities - somewhere to dry kit so the radiators aren’t full of gloves and damp socks.

Showers (or at least washing facilities) - this is Sheffield, the Move More city, why wouldn’t you fit a shower for staff?

Support (1) - applaud rather than shake your head at muddy (but glowing) colleagues.

Support (2) - what about getting vouchers from a running shop, or inviting a trainer in to help people get going?