Special Report: This is a place where people can go to receive and give’

There’s more to food banks than somewhere to pick up food. You can also learn English there, get advice on legal matters or a free haircut. The future is about building communities, say volunteers

Tearful MPs should know a bit more about the changes happening within the UK food bank network, observed some of Sheffield’s food redistribution volunteers last week.

Fir Vale Food Bank at St Cuthbert's church: asylum seeker Chantelle helping with the fruit distribution

“I’ve really enjoyed it here,” said Paulette after calling into St Cuthbert’s church in Page Hall and finding more than 100 people helping or using the weekly Fir Vale food bank.

“It’s a fantastic idea at Christmas, it gives people a way of sharing and giving.”

Technically, Fir Vale food bank is indeed a place where people can call in to pick up a bag of food staples.

“But the future of food banks is about helping build communities,” said Robert Daines.

Fir Vale Food Bank at St Cuthbert's church: volunteer Maya Rowczenic and son Matthew looking at the donated toys

So at St Cuthbert’s there are also tables to sit round with Christmas crackers and talk to friends and neighbours over lunch.

There are English classes run by a local resident, fortnightly advice sessions from the Citizens Advice Bureau, secondhand clothes and household goods, women’s sanitary products, and free haircuts provided by an Iranian barber who is now an asylum seeker.

St Cuthbert’s priest in charge the revered Monica Sutton said the key point is that among the team of more than 20 volunteers running the centre over Christmas, many are people who are also users of the food bank.

“This is not just a place where people receive, it’s also where people give,” she said. “As in a normal bank, this food bank allows an exchange of gifts.

Fir Vale Food Bank at St Cuthbert's church: Tim and Paul at lunchtime

“You might come one week for a bag of food, and then when your money comes through, buy an offer from the supermarket and donate it back to the food bank.”

Monica’s predecessor the reverend Louise Collins began the scheme over five years ago, said volunteer Gill Vallance.

“She found out that people were rifling through local bins searching for something to eat, and so decided to set up a food bank in the church.”

81 people called in to use the service in Christmas week, with Father Christmas and his helpers organising a queue to hand out 60 children’s presents donated by Hallam FM.

Fir Vale Food Bank at St Cuthbert's church: Wessam and Klara at lunchtime

Users and volunteers explained the varied aspects of local poverty.

Having a bag of shopping for a few days enables people to spend more money on their electric or gas, said volunteer Maya Rowczenic.

Her partner Carl Turner has helped at the food bank for three years.

“I was working as a sales assistant but after paying rent, gas and electric there was no money left to meet our needs.”

Another regular volunteer has no money at all as she waits out a sanction from the job centre, he added.

Monica said some users of the centre were simply lonely and enjoyed sitting somewhere warm to chat, while others liked to meet and talk to people from other cultures and countries.

Volunteering also helps offer work experience for people looking for a job, she said.

The need for food, clothes, and toys is caused by the very real poverty of being ‘caught in the benefits trap’, as Monica put it, while being sanctioned for such reasons as not being able to attend two interviews mistakenly scheduled at the same time. The asylum seekers who use the centre have virtually no money as they can’t work, and sometimes can’t even keep warm, said Monica.

“One lady told me her house was so cold, and it turned out that they were having to sleep wrapped up in their clothes as they didn’t even have a duvet.”

Donations of food, clothing, money and household equipment are collected in churches, mosques and community groups, while the nearby Tesco and the Fare Share scheme also give food.

Then every Thursday, the volunteer team meets to run a drop-in centre from 2pm.

“I had been working, but I lost my job and my landlord kicked me out, so I was homeless,” said Maciej Wejman. “This place really helped me, and I have a new job now in a factory. I’d lost my self confidence, but I got it back coming here.”

The idea of food banks building communities was “happening in this room,” said Robert Daines.

“There’s something about Sheffield where everyone’s in it together. It’s easy for Sheffield to do this kind of thing,”