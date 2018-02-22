Specialist officers 'continuing to support' family of Sheffield dad who died in fire

Specialist police officers are continuing to support family members of a father-of-two who died in a Sheffield house fire.

Relatives named the victim as Ibrahim Ahmed, aged in his mid 50s, who died after a fire broke out at a property in Buckenham Street, Burngreave, just before 6pm on Monday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said today that family liaison officers are still providing support to grieving relatives.

They added: "Police continue to support the family of a man who sadly died following a fire.

"A fire investigation remains underway into the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire. At this time, no final conclusions have been drawn and it is not thought to be suspicious.

"The man’s family has asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time."

Although the cause has not yet been established, family members claimed officials told them they are investigating the possibility that a gas explosion may have sparked the blaze.

The victim's cousin, who did not want to be identified, said earlier this week: "I got a call from a family member saying 'Ibrahim is dead'. I couldn't believe it.

"His wife is suffering from shock. She is in an awful state and is being cared for in hospital at the moment. Her mind is all over the place."

She told how Mr Ahmed moved to the UK from Somalia several years ago and has two children, a boy and a girl. He suffered a stroke last year and was receiving support from carers.

She described him as a "really nice person" who "loved his children."

Neighbours also described the dramatic moment firefighters smashed into the burning home to pull Mr Ahmed out.

Janet Lester, aged 75, said: "I went outside and saw thick black smoke billowing out of the windows. I went up and shouted 'Is anyone in there?' but there was no response.

"We called the fire services and they had a bit of trouble getting in through the door so they smashed a window and pulled him out through there.

"I saw them performing CPR on him. I just fell to pieces at that point."

The victim has still not yet been formally identified by emergency services.

South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have launched a joint investigation.