Speeding Sheffield driver used this bizarre McDonald’s excuse for overtaking undercover cops 

A driver who sped past undercover police officers in Sheffield used this bizarre McDonald’s excuse to explain his actions.

The driver was speeding across Sheffield in a Volkswagen Golf before overtaking a car at an ‘excessive speed’.

Car seized in Sheffield

However, the driver was soon left red-faced when he realised the car he had overtaken was an unmarked police vehicle.

He was stopped by officers and explained his erratic driving on the fact he ‘didn’t want his McDonald’s to get cold’.

Police then seized the driver’s car after realising he was driving without insurance.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It’s been a positive night shift for the A Rota bobbies on the beat.

This vehicles driver decided to overtake our officers in an unmarked vehicle at excessive speeds putting everyone’s life at risk.

“The driver got a shock when officers knocked on his window. All because he didn’t want his McDonald’s to go cold.

“It just so happened this vehicle wasn’t insured either. It’s safe to say the driver wasn’t “lovin it”.

“Our version of a takeaway was arranged and the driver waved goodbye to his vehicle. We will shortly be off to bed but ready to do it all again tomorrow.”