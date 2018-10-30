‘Spooktacular’ fun for families at Doncaster market

An array of events have taken place at Doncaster Market offering something spectacularly spooky for the whole family during half-term.

Youngsters were invited to take part in a trick or treat trail across 13 venues in the town centre on October 27, allowing them to visit as many or as few as they desired to fill up their goody bags with some ghoulish Halloween gifts.

Scarlett Hoyland, seven, pictured with her brother Jude, seven and Market Traders Jackie Nairn, of The Upholstery Rejuvenator and Lynda Buckley, of The Perfume Parlour.

There were also spooky activity sessions, face painting and crafts for those looking for something even more spooktacular.

Harry Potter made his way to the Market Square for the occasion, joined by Hagrid, and a host of his Hogwarts teachers including Professor Snape and Professor McGonagall, to join in with wand training, sorting hat sessions and magical story time.

Ruby Swindell, five, of Doncaster, pictured with her brother Joel, four.

And, on October 30, a hair-raising Halloween event took place in the market square, offering music from Trax FM, face painting, children’s rides and pumpkin carving.

Little ghouls and gremlins were also asked to don their fancy dress for a competition judged by Alex from Trax Fm.