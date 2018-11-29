Stabucks to open cafe and drive-thru at ‘haunted’ Sheffield pub after plans approved

One of Sheffield’s oldest and ‘most haunted’ buildings will be transformed into a Starbucks drive-thru.

Planning permission has been granted to turn Sheffield’s historic Carbrook Hall pub into a Starbucks drive-thru and coffeehouse.

Starbucks to open up new drive-thru

Sheffield city council have now approved plans for a proposal to turn the pub into a 60-seat coffeehouse, despite strong objections.

The pub, where parliamentarians met ahead of the siege of Sheffield Castle in 1644, has been empty since it was sold and closed a pub more than 18 months ago.

Punch Taverns sold the pub to West Street Leisure who submitted the plans to Sheffield City Council in September.

The pub was damaged in an arson attack in April and, although the most historic parts of the building survived intact, heritage campaigners described the fire as a wake-up call.

The building is reputed to be one of Yorkshire’s most-haunted places, with tales of mischievous spirits throwing open doors, smashing bottles and even locking people in the toilets against their will.

It is listed by Sheffield Council as an asset of community value, providing some protection against any plans for demolition or development.

The scheme will create 15 full-time and 20 part-time jobs.

The application stated: “Converting the building into a café/restaurant ensures that the public (customers) will still be able to enjoy and appreciate the historical features which are located within the building, such as the panelling and ornate ceiling in the Oak Room.

“The plans will not significantly harm the significance of the building and would provide a viable use for the building of public benefit.”

