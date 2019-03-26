Staff asked to ride to work

Staff from businesses from across the city are being encouraged to get on their bikes as part of Ride to Work Week.

Theinitiative is being organised by Love to Ride South Yorkshire and is also being supported by local authorities and the NHS.

Rosie Frazer of Love to Ride South Yorkshire, said: “Staff who cycle during the working day, whether it’s riding to work or using a bike to make short trips to meetings, take less time off work and are more productive too.

“Companies the world over know that it pays them to help staff cycle more often, and in South Yorkshire people who’ve already got the message have cycled over two million miles on the Love to Ride scheme since we started less than two years ago.”

Those cyclists include Mayor of the Sheffield City Region Dan Jarvis, who has joined over 3,200 participants across South Yorkshire.

He said: “So far more than 270 companies in South Yorkshire, including the Sheffield City Region, have signed up to the free Love to Ride cycling programme.

“We know that air pollution is a bigger killer than tobacco, and recent research shows that air pollution kills more than 1,700 people every year in South Yorkshire.

“So I think everyone, including our businesses, needs to look at how they can help reduce air pollution in our towns and cities.

“If a company knows that most of its staff live within five miles of their office, they could save money in the long term by encouraging more employees to ride to work with decent bike parking, lockers and washing facilities.

Companies and individuals can sign up to the free scheme at www.lovetoride.net/southyorkshire.