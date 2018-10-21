Stannington stabbing: Everything we know so far 

Two men were stabbed in an altercation in Sheffield last night. Here is what we know so far:

- Police were called to Stannington Road in Stannington, near to the high rise flats off Deer Park Close at 11:03pm last night.

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Stannington Road.

- Two men were stabbed during an altercation, but no further details have been released.

READ MORE: Sheffield rock climber speaks out against fracking

- Both men were taken to the Northern General Hospital for treatment.

- One of the men suffered serious injuries, and the other suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Stannington Road.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Woman arrested over suspected arson attack at Sheffield flat block

- Eyewitnesses described seeing a large police presence in the area.

- A police cordon was put in place last night, and remains this afternoon.

READ MORE: Four arrested over serious unprovoked attack on man in Sheffield city centre

- Enquiries into the incident are still ongoing.

- Police say they cannot give any more information at this time.

- Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1071 of Saturday October 20.