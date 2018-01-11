Steel City derby: Fans warned about delays over extra security searches at ground

Fans attending the Steel City derby tomorrow are being warned about beefed up security measures - which may cause delays getting into the ground.

South Yorkshire Police urged supporters to allow for extra time to get into Bramall Lane ahead of the match between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

The force tweeted: "Tomorrow’s match between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday is sold out. Turnstiles will open from 6.30pm.

"Please plan your journey as there may be traffic delays. Fans should also expect enhanced searches at turnstiles, which may mean longer wait times."