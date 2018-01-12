Steel City derby: 'No you can't wee in my hat' - Police in jokey message to Sheffield football fans

Police have a message for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans ahead of the Steel City derby tonight - You can't wee in our helmets.

The South Yorkshire force issued the jokey message earlier this evening, along with a message for fans to stay safe.

The tweet from police.

They tweeted: "Families are divided, friendships are put on hold, banter is at a high. Let's have a good event, stay safe and NO you can't wee in my hat."

The message is an allusion to the theory that a pregnant woman can legally relieve herself anywhere she wants – even in a police officer's hat.