Steel City hospital manager in Great North Run

A fighting fit manager at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital will swap the pharmacy for the open road when she takes part in the Great North Run on September 9 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Laura Newheiser, 37, from Aston, who is deputy dispensary manager of the pharmacy department at the hospital, will be returning to her home town of Newcastle upon Tyne to take part in the famous half marathon.

The event, which sees around 67,000 runners make their way through the city centre towards the River Tyne and cross the iconic Tyne Bridge, also includes a flypast by RAF aerobatic team, the Red Arrows.

Laura said: “I’ve grown up watching the Great North Run every year, always saying that one year I’m going to do it, although I never really believed I would. I have finally taken the plunge, signed up with Bluebell Wood and now I can’t wait. This will be the first half marathon I’ve ever done and my first official run.

“Bluebell Wood is a great local charity that does amazing things for children and their families. I’ve raised funds for them in the past but this is my biggest challenge so far.” For ideas to help children and young adults at Bluebell Wood visit the www.bluebellwood.org website.