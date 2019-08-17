Stone-throwing incident forces Sheffield bus services to divert

Batemoor Road

In a tweet posted at 2.24pm on Saturday, Stagecoach Yorkshire said: "Service 1 is currently missing Batemoor Road due to stones being thrown at buses.

"Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Later in its tweet at 3pm, the bus company said it is now serving the road again.

First South Yorkshire also updated that its operations are back to normal and its 75 bus is now serving around the Batemoor loop.

This is, however, not the first time that such incident has occurred.

In October 2018, stones were thrown at a bus on Crowder Road, Southey Green, damaging its downstairs window.