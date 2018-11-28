Storm Diana: Live updates as Sheffield hit by heavy rain and strong winds Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sheffield is set to be hit with heavy rain and strong winds today as Storm Diana sweeps across the country. Follow our live blog for live updates on the storm which is expected to cause travel disruption. Refresh the page for updates Storm Diana is set to hit Sheffield today ‘Week of action’ under way in crackdown on crime on Sheffield estate