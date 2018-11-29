Storm Diana: This is when the Met Office warns 50MPH winds will hit Sheffield today

Weather warnings for gusts of up to 50mph and persistent rain have been issued for Sheffield.

Sheffield has already been battered by Storm Diana with significant rainfall falling overnight and into this morning.

Rain falls in Sheffield

Heavy rain has now turned into scattered showers but strong winds are predicted to hit Sheffield at around 11am.

Temperatures are expected to dip to around 9C later tonight with the rain expected to ease off at around 1pm.

The Met Office has warned up to 35mm of rain could fall in parts of Scotland in six hours, while a vast swathe of the UK could be hit by "widespread strong winds".

The country was hit by strong gusts on Wednesday - with Capel Curig in Snowdonia, Wales, recording gusts of 90mph, while Keswick, Cumbria, saw 47.4mm of rain.

The yellow warning for wind covers all parts of England except the south-east of England and East Anglia until 2pm.

The Met Office said: "Inland gusts of 50 mph are likely with gusts of around 65 mph in exposed locations around Wales and western England.

"There remains a very small chance that this system will intensify as it moves northeastwards bringing even stronger winds to southwest England, Wales and on into northern England and southeast Scotland.

"If this occurs, gusts of 70-80 mph could be seen, mainly in exposed locations."

Meanwhile, a warning for rain covers central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, the Lothian Borders and Strathclyde in Scotland.

Forecasters said: "Rain will become persistent and heavy again on Thursday morning and into the early afternoon, before clearing.

"Accumulations of 15-25mm are likely to fall in around 6 hours, with up to 35mm on higher ground."