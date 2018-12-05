Storm Etienne: Heavy rain hits Sheffield but this is when it will stop

The weather in Sheffield is set to be miserable today, as forecasters predict cooler temperatures and heavy rain.

Storm Etienne is bringing wet and windy weather conditions to the UK this week, with a weather warning for wind currently in place in some areas on Friday.

In a tweet from Monday (December 3), the Met Office said: “The Portuguese met service @ipma_pt have named an area of low pressure in the Atlantic, Storm Etienne. Whilst it is going to weaken before it reaches the UK, it will still bring some wet weather with hill snow for the highest ground of Wales and England.”

What will the weather be like this morning in Sheffield?

This morning will be considerably cooler, being just 5C throughout most of the morning. Heavy rain will continue throughout the morning.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sheffield?

This afternoon will continue to see heavy rain, with the temperature increasing slightly to its peak of 9C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sheffield?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the rain turning into light showers from 5pm to 7pm. The rain will then cease, but the temperature will dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sheffield?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sheffield?

Looking ahead, “For the middle part of December there are signs that there will be more frequent periods of dry and colder weather, bringing a greater chance of overnight frost and fog,” according to the Met Office.

“However, for the weeks immediately before and after Christmas, wetter and milder weather will become more likely, with the potential for some windy or even stormy spells, and above average temperatures.

“Any snow associated with these wet spells is likely to be confined to hills in the north.”