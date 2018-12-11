Strasbourg shooting: One dead and 10 injured after gunshots are fired near Christmas market

Gunshots have been fired close to the Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg.

Police have confirmed that one person has been killed and 10 have been injured in the incident which took place close to the city's famous Christmas market.

They added that the gunman remained at large.

French government warned the public to stay inside and described the incident as a "serious public security incident".

Strasbourg deputy mayor Alain Fontanel tweeted: "Shooting in downtown Strasbourg. Thank you all for staying home while waiting for a clarification of the situation."

The European Parliament building is around two miles from the centre of Strasbourg.

Thorbjorn Jagland, the Secretary General of the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe, said on Twitter: "The police informed me tonight of a shooting in Strasbourg with possibly one victim and several wounded. The perpetrator is still on the run. This is a serious incident and I advise all staff and visitors to stay at home or indoors for the moment."

Yorkshire and Humber MEP Richard Corbett said on Twitter that he was in a restaurant in the city "where shots (were) fired". He said the restaurant was "not letting anyone in or out".

More to follow