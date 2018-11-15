Student award scheme launched by The Sheffield College

An award scheme to reward students’ contribution to the community and to develop their skills for life and work has been launched by The Sheffield College.

The pilot scheme, the Good Citizen Award encourages full-time students, aged 16 to 18, to achieve a high rate of attendance and punctuality at the College and to complete work experience and volunteering to enhance their employment prospects.

The new scheme comprises three levels: platinum, gold and silver. Students awarded the highest level, platinum, must complete at least 51 hours of work experience and 15 hours of volunteering during the academic year.

As part of the scheme, students also need to demonstrate reliability, organisational and employability skills, respect and helpfulness to others and an understanding of British values.

Neil Wilkinson, Head of Student Experience at The Sheffield College, said: “This is an exciting new pilot scheme that will help our students go further and contribute to society.”

He added: “They’ll learn about the positive impact they can have in their communities and develop the personal and professional skills that are highly valued by employers. This will help set them apart when they are applying for apprenticeships, jobs and the next level course at college or university.”

Anna Jones, 16, who is studying business, said: “I think the Good Citizen Award is a great idea to help teens get involved with the community and have something to work towards. I feel it will offer great opportunities and be very rewarding for those who take part.”

The award was launched at the College’s City campus on Granville Road earlier this term. Among those who attended there was Lloyds Banking Group staff and Nancy Fielder, editor of The Star, who spoke to students about the benefits of planning ahead and getting the skills employers need. For more about the November 21 open day visit www.sheffcol.ac.uk website.