Success at Sheffield duck race despite heavy snow

Heavy snow did not stop a quacking good family day out in Endcliffe Park for the annual Duck Race.
Now in its tenth year the event, hosted by the Friends of Porter Valley, saw 2,500 ducks brave the freezing water.
Hundreds of Sheffielders turned out for the now traditional Easter race which will raise money towards the £400,000 restoration of Forge Dam.
As well as the race an Easter Bonnet parade and competition, dog show and agility programme, plant, cake and book stalls took place.
After the race organiser Mike Halliwell said: “Thank you to everyone who supported the #fopvduckrace.
“The winners will be contacted by us during the week.”