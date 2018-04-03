Success at Sheffield duck race despite heavy snow

Heavy snow did not stop a quacking good family day out in Endcliffe Park for the annual Duck Race.

Now in its tenth year the event, hosted by the Friends of Porter Valley, saw 2,500 ducks brave the freezing water.

The 2018 Endcliffe Park annual Duck race, gets underway as children fron Nether Green Junior school and Sue Spence officially release the ducks. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Endcliffe Duck Race MC 3

Hundreds of Sheffielders turned out for the now traditional Easter race which will raise money towards the £400,000 restoration of Forge Dam.

As well as the race an Easter Bonnet parade and competition, dog show and agility programme, plant, cake and book stalls took place.

After the race organiser Mike Halliwell said: “Thank you to everyone who supported the #fopvduckrace.

“The winners will be contacted by us during the week.”

A group of volunteers have come together to produce a book, 'Walking the Porter Valley'. Two of the authors Chris Keeling and Graham Axelby, pictured with FOPV chair Ann Le Sage. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Endcliffe Duck Race MC 11

Niki Hughes and Beth Harrison, of Woodcraft Folk, pictured on their childrens activity stall. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Endcliffe Duck Race MC 12

Linda Sibley, of Bingham Park Community Group, pictured, selling sweet Ducks to help fundraise for Bingham Parks Tennis courts. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Endcliffe Duck Race MC 9

Volunteers Glyn Mansell and Liz Spedding, pictured with 2,500 ducks as they prepare for the 10th annual Duck race at Endcliffe Park. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Endcliffe Duck Race MC 6

Volunteers Nilo Potuckova, 12 and Emma Beautyman, 11, pictured on the cake stall. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Endcliffe Duck Race MC 7

The 2018 Endcliffe Park annual Duck race, gets underway. Picture: Marie Caley NSST Endcliffe Duck Race MC 4