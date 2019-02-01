Success for new Sheffield burglary detective team as four suspects are charged in a week

Four people have been charged with burglaries in Sheffield in a week by a dedicated team of detectives who have arrested more then 30 people over 50 offences since being set up last month.

The team are tasked with investigating burglaries committed in Sheffield, identifying suspects and making arrests, but they have also looked into robberies and drugs offences as well.

In the last week, four suspects have been remanded to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court after being charged with offences committed in Sheffield in the last two months.

Liam Taffinder, 37, from the Burngreave area, was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of fraud. He appeared before court today (Friday 1 February) and was remanded to appear before Sheffield Crown Court at a later date.

Carl Lazenby, 42, of the Darnall area, was charged with three counts of burglary and remanded to appear before magistrates on Wednesday 30 January. He has been remanded to appear before Sheffield Crown Court.

Elvis Iordan, 30, of no fixed abode, was also charged with burglary and remanded. He will next appear before the courts on a date to be agreed.

A 37-year-old woman, Lisa King, from the Darnall area, was charged with one count of burglary and one count of distraction burglary. She appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday 28 January and was remanded in custody.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Jim Dyson said: “Our detectives understand how significant an impact burglary can have on its victims. It is an intrusive and deeply upsetting crime.

“We are working tirelessly alongside partner agencies to investigate these crimes and reduce burglaries in our city.

“We are absolutely committed to identifying individuals we believe to be involved in this type of criminality and I’d urge the public to contact police if they have any concerns or information about individuals suspected of committing burglaries.”

You can report information to the police via 101, or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.