Sudden closure of Sheffield children’s play centre sparks fury among parents

Parents have reacted with anger following the sudden closure of a Sheffield children’s play area this morning.

Jungle Mania, which is based at Darnall, announced its immediate shutdown via its Facebook earlier today and has called in an insolvency firm.

Jungle Mania has closed its doors with immediate effect

But the move has been met with fury from parents, some of whom have children's parties book at the centre with other venues offering to step in to help those affected by the closure.

A post on Facebook read: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the closure of Jungle Mania today, having served the community for over 12 years.

“Thank you for your customer loyalty over these years and give a special thanks to all our staff.

The premises of Jungle Mania in Darnall.

“We apologise for any distress this will cause to some customers at this time and any further enquiries should be made to Andy Wood of Wilson Field on 0114 2356780.”

Wilson Field is a nationwide firm of insolvency practitioners with Sheffield offices in Ecclesall Road.

Jungle Mania’s website appears to have been taken down and messages were not being responded to on Facebook. The play centre opened in Coleford Road in 2007.

But the sudden closure was met with anger and shock from parents, many who said they had only found out via social media.

Rachel Colgrave posted: “What! I have a party booked in two weeks! How's about common courtesy of ringing us up to tell us you are closing - this is disgusting!

Becky Proctor wrote: “Disgusting taking people’s money knowing you’re closing and knowing you’re taking money for CHILDRENS PARTYS. You want to be ashamed, I hope you never get a business ever again. You horrible people!”

Susan Bell posted: “OMG. Party booked for 2 February. I suspect my deposit will go the same place as the party – right out of the window. It's my little girl I feel for. This would be her first proper party. Not looking forward to giving her the news.”

Sharon Brunt added: “Absolutely disgusting. My daughter has booked my grandsons 3rd birthday party for this Sunday - not even had decency to contact her what is she meant to do?”

Amie Button, a manager at Sheffield's Runaround Play Centre said that Jungle Mania had been in touch asking them to help with party bookings and added: “We will be happy to help.”

It is understood staff at the centre only found out about the planned closure yesterday.

Emma McSorley said: ”So sad it was a lovely place and the staff were so friendly and happy.”

Kirsty Calton added: “I’m genuinely upset that you’ve had to do this.

“What happened? It’s always seemed busy. Your staff were the nicest staff I’ve ever come across.”

Sara Saleh wrote: “Wow sad and sudden news. I’ve had most of my boys birthday parties here. We love coming and being able to relax and know the kids are safe. The staff have always been friendly.”

Playmania Sheffield has also offered to host cancelled parties while bouncy castle firms and other soft play areas have also stepped in with offers of help.

We have attempted to contact Jungle Mania for further details.