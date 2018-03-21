Superbike star James Toseland to lead hundreds of bikers as Egg Run returns to Sheffield

Superbike star James Toseland is set to lead hundreds of bikers as Egg Run returns for Sheffield children’s hospital.

This year’s event, organised by Three Shires Honda Owners Club, is expected to bring in around £5,000 for The Children’s Hospital Charity, with more than 500 bikers expected to roar across the city in support of Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Doncaster-born James, who along with wife and musician Katie Melua is a patron of The Children’s Hospital Charity, has been involved with the annual event since 2001.

The event has so far raised over £45,000 for the Children’s Hospital Charity, and the superbike star-turned-singer recently had the opportunity to see its fundraising in action with a behind-the-scenes tour of the hospital’s new wing, due to open to patients next month.

James said: “I’m so proud that we have such an amazing Children’s Hospital in my home city and I can’t wait to head the pack of amazingly generous bikers again for the Egg Run this year. See you all on Easter Sunday!”

The twice World Superbike Champion will lead hundreds of bikers from the South Yorkshire Police Operations Centre at Europa Link to Weston Park on Easter Sunday (April 1st).

Once at the park, he will be meeting supporters before visiting young patients on the wards at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Community Fundraising Manager Cheryl Davidson said “Our young patients love to see and hear the bikers roaring into Weston Park and it provides a welcome distraction for them over Easter. We’re so grateful to James, Three Shires and all the Egg Run riders for their continued support”.

Sheffield Children’s Hospital is one of only four stand-alone children’s hospitals in the UK. The hospital provides world-class expertise and sees over 260,000 patient appointments each year, with children coming from all over Yorkshire, the UK and the world for specialist care.

The event would not be possible without the support of groups and associations throughout the city, including: Shires HOC, South Yorkshire Police, Red Knights, Blue Knights, Motorcycle Action Group, Safer Roads Partnership, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, Sheffield Advanced Motorcyclists and Rotherham Advanced Motorcyclists.