Superkids 2017 winner McKenzie continues to inspire Sheffield Springs school peers 

A Sheffield Springs Academy pupil has surprised fellow students and teachers after setting up her own presentation on speech impediments.

McKenzie Doman won the Extraordinary Inspirers award at last year’s Superkids awards, hosted by The Star.

McKenzie suffered from a stammer as a child which has now developed into a speech block. To help others in her class to understand, she conducted research about speech impediments to give to peers and teachers in year seven and has done so ever since.

Mum Joanne Doman said: “She decided to take on her teachers and talks to the whole class in every year she starts. To stand in front of everyone is amazing. I want her to know that what she does is great and to carry on.”

McKenzie has continued doing this since the award and Joanne hopes she will become an ambassador for other young people struggling with speech blocks.

McKenzie was nominated for her hard work and determination to help those at Sheffield Springs understand her speech impediment.

