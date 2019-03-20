Suspected child snatcher who kissed young boy and said ‘mine now’ on the loose in Doncaster 

A suspected child snatcher who kissed a young boy and said ‘mine now’ in Doncaster is still on the loose.

A terrified mum told how a man in a hooded tracksuit picked up her son and kissed him close to the Flying Scotsman Health Centre near Doncaster town centre.

Flying Scotsman Health Centre. Picture: Google

When she tried to get him back, the man allegedly gripped on to the boy and said ‘mine now’. The mum eventually retrieved him and the man fled towards Hexthorpe.

The incident happened on Saturday, January 26, at 4:42pm, and the perpetrator has still not been caught nearly two months later.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said today: “No arrests have been made, no suspects have been identified and unfortunately no CCTV has been recovered that shows the incident taking place.

“The matter has been filed pending any further information or witnesses coming forward.”

The mum previously published details about the incident in a series of posts on Facebook to warn other parents to be vigilant.

The posts read: “He (my son) was about four steps away and a guy stepped in front of me in a hooded tracksuit identical to one a mate of mine has so I assumed it was him.

“He picked my boy up, kissed him but then I heard him say ‘mine now’ and took a step to walk off, but as soon as I heard him I grabbed him and saw he was a complete stranger and obviously grabbed my son.

“He tried to hold him tight but I pulled him and just went mad having a go. My son sat on the buggy frozen in shock and the guy's mate appeared and they sped off towards Hexthorpe.”

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Investigating officers would like to speak to the two men in relation to the incident.

“The man who was reported to pick up the boy is described as being around 6ft tall, aged late twenties to early thirties, having short, unkempt dark brown hair, clean-shaven and of a slim build. He was described as wearing a white hooded tracksuit and white and black trainers.

“The second man is described as being around 5ft 9-5ft 10inc tall, having olive skin, aged late twenties to early thirties and having short black hair. He was described as wearing a black puffer jacket and blue jeans.

“If you have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 625 of 26 January 2019.”