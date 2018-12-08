Suspected drug dealers arrested after searches at Sheffield pubs

Two suspected drug dealers were arrested during patrols at Sheffield pubs last night.

Police in the south of the city said two men had been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Police Dog Duke, who assisted officers in Sheffield

READ MORE: Family of tragic Sheffield student back canal safety campaign

South Yorkshire Police shared a photo of Police Dog Duke, whom the force said had been helping officers at pubs in Sheffield on Friday night.

The pub patrols were carried out by officers from Woodhouse and Westfield, with help from their colleagues in Sharrow.

READ MORE: Fundraising appeal launched after Sheffield boy collapses on football pitch

Officers couldn’t resist the urge to indulge in a festive pun when sharing the news, signing off ‘please remember… drugs are bad for your elf’.