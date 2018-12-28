Suspected raiders who stole thousands of pounds worth of clothes from Rotherham shop captured after police chase ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Suspected burglars who stole thousands of pounds worth of clothes from a shop were captured after a police chase.
South Yorkshire Police said raiders are reported to have pulled up in a stolen Audi Q3 before getting out and smashing their way into the USC store in Parkgate on Christmas Day at 2.30am.
Once inside they are alleged to have taken about £10, 000 worth of clothing before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.
They were pursued by police vehicles and later abandoned the car.
Officers chased them across a field and finally managed to arrest two men aged 23 and 25 and a boy aged 17.
The stolen vehicles were also recovered.