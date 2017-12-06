Suspended sentence for man who drunkenly brandished kitchen knife at Sheffield doorman

A man, who told a doorman at a popular Sheffield pub 'I'll have you' before brandishing a kitchen knife at him, has been given a suspended prison sentence.

The terrifying incident took place on Sunday, October 15 this year, when defendant, Jordan Robinson, was drinking at The Harley Hotel in Glossop Road, Sheffield City Centre.

Neil Coxon, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court how Robinson, aged 28, was asked to leave at around 2am by a doorman who believed he was drunk.

After being asked to leave, Robinson said he would wait outside until the bar closed at 4am, and shouted: 'I'll have you' at the doorman.

Mr Coxon said that due to Robinson's inebriated state, the doorman did not take his threat seriously and watched him walk away in the direction of West Street shortly afterwards.

"Shortly before 4 o'clock the doorman became aware of the return of the defendant. He was outside the premises, he was shouting 'do you finish at 4' and the doorman said he did.

"The male [Robinson] then seemed to follow the doorman around outside," said Mr Coxon, adding: "He turned round to look at the defendant, and saw him pull a knife out of his carrier bag.

"The defendant started waving the knife around and said 'do you think I'm a pussy?'"

Robinson, of St George's Walk, Sheffield City Centre, then told the doorman that he was suffering from mental health problems and was feeling suicidal, the court heard.

"The doorman started trying to placate him and told him to put the knife down, which he did," added Mr Coxon.

In a statement read out in court, the doorman said the incident had left him fearing for his life.

He said: "I have a little boy and could have lost my life over this man's actions, all because of asking him to leave the bar."

Police were called to the scene and arrested Robinson, who was found to be in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

Robinson pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and possession of a knife at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Ian Goldsack, told the court that Robinson had been struggling with his mental health; and in the two months since the incident he said Robinson had attempted to apologise to the doorman and to seek help for his drug addiction.

Mr Goldsack said: "He shouldn't have done what he did, but he acted at a point when his life appears to have been in stage of crisis. When a mistake has been made, all a person can do is try and make amends for it."

Recorder Taryn Turner sentenced Robinson to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work as well as a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.