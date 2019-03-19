Eye Witness Works. Mausoleum of the Giants Pictured is Matthew Palentine with one of the works. Picture: Chris Etchells

Take a tour inside the incredible Phlegm Sheffield exhibition drawing in hundreds of visitors from around the country

Eye Witness Works. Mausoleum of the Giants is a monumental title fitting for a new spectacular sculptural installation showcase by artist Phlegm in his hometown of Sheffield.  Pictures : Chris Etchells

Pictures: Chris Etchells

1. Eye Witness Works. Mausoleum of the Giants , opened at the weekend. Pictured is Vanessa Toulmin with one of the works

The Phlegm beer mats you can collect from True North venues in Sheffield

2. You can collect the The Phlegm beer mats from True North venues in Sheffield

Eye Witness Works. Mausoleum of the Giants - a monumental title fitting for a new spectacular sculptural installation showcase by artist Phlegm in his hometown of Sheffield, UK. The artist, illustrator and cartoonist, who earned worldwide recognition with his intricate, narrative-rich murals painted on carefully selected public or abandoned structures, is continuing his exploration of mediums and scales and this time hes gone big. Pictured is Wendy Ulyett with one of the works. Picture: Chris Etchells

3. Wendy Ulyett with one of the works.

Eye Witness Works. Mausoleum of the Giants - a monumental title fitting for a new spectacular sculptural installation showcase by artist Phlegm in his hometown of Sheffield, UK. The artist, illustrator and cartoonist, who earned worldwide recognition with his intricate, narrative-rich murals painted on carefully selected public or abandoned structures, is continuing his exploration of mediums and scales and this time hes gone big. Pictured is Steve Rimmer with one of the works. Picture: Chris Etchells

4. Steve Rimmer pictured with one of the works.

