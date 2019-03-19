Take a tour inside the incredible Phlegm Sheffield exhibition drawing in hundreds of visitors from around the country

Eye Witness Works. Mausoleum of the Giants - a monumental title fitting for a new spectacular sculptural installation showcase by artist Phlegm in his hometown of Sheffield, UK. The artist, illustrator and cartoonist, who earned worldwide recognition with his intricate, narrative-rich murals painted on carefully selected public or abandoned structures, is continuing his exploration of mediums and scales and this time hes gone big. Pictured is Wendy Ulyett with one of the works. Picture: Chris Etchells
Eye Witness Works. Mausoleum of the Giants - a monumental title fitting for a new spectacular sculptural installation showcase by artist Phlegm in his hometown of Sheffield, UK. The artist, illustrator and cartoonist, who earned worldwide recognition with his intricate, narrative-rich murals painted on carefully selected public or abandoned structures, is continuing his exploration of mediums and scales and this time hes gone big. Pictured is Steve Rimmer with one of the works. Picture: Chris Etchells