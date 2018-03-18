Teen, 15, arrested for attempted murder after woman stabbed in Sheffield

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being stabbed in Sheffield this morning.

Police were called to Gibbons Drive, off Norton Avenue, Norton just after midnight.

Gibbons Drive, Sheffield. Picture Andrew Roe

READ MORE: VIDEO: Police hunting gunmen after shooting in Sheffield city centre



Officers found a 24-year-old woman had stab wounds to her upper body.

A 25-year-old man and 15-year-old youth have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.

READ MORE: 1912 FA Cup winners medal stolen from Barnsley player's grandson

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident 5 of March 18, 2018.

Gibbons Drive, Sheffield. Picture Andrew Roe

READ MORE: Sheffield men jailed for 10 years for designer clothes shop ram raids, burglaries and theft of high value cars





