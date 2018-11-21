Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs after stabbing answers bail

A teenage boy arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs after he was stabbed in Sheffield has answered his bail.

The 17-year-old was arrested after a double stabbing at a flat in Stannington Road, Stannington, on Saturday, October 20.

Two men were stabbed in an incident in Stannington last month

He was knifed in his back and leg and later arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

South Yorkshire Police said the teenager answered his bail last week and has been ‘released under investigation’.

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured in the same incident.

He spent a number of days in hospital with a severe arm wound.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.