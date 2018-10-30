Teenage boy still seriously ill after taxi collision in Rotherham

A teenage boy remains in a serious condition in hospital after a collision with a taxi in Rotherham.

APPEAL: Sheffield brothers wanted by police still on the run after taunting officers on Facebook

A teenage boy was seriously injured in a collision with a taxi in Rotherham on Saturday

The 17-year-old was hit by a Seat Alhambra at the junction of Centenary Way and Main Street at 5.30am on Saturday, October 27.

READ MORE: The 13 men convicted so far in £90m probe into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham

South Yorkshire Police said the 41-year-old driver of the car has been interviewed by officers.

POLICE: Hunt for bogus police officers who targeted 83-year-old in Doncaster

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 194 of October 27.